Everton and Besiktas have sorted out the paperwork on a loan move for Dele Alli and he is set to fly to Turkey tonight to secure his exit, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The midfielder’s move to Everton in January from Tottenham Hotspur has not gone according to plan for either the player or the Toffees.

Alli has so far struggled to establish himself in the Toffees first team and boss Frank Lampard has given the green light for his side to move him on this summer.

Turkish giants Besiktas have emerged as Alli’s potential destination and they have been in talks with Everton over a loan move for him.

Besiktas reached an agreement with Everton to sign Alli on an initial loan move with options to make the move permanent either in January for €6m or next summer for €8m.

But Alli’s proposed move was delayed owing to issues in the paperwork of the move.

However, according to Turkish magazine Fanatik, Everton, Alli and Besiktas have now solved the situation and have completed the paperwork over a loan transfer.

Besiktas are set to take Alli to Istanbul tonight and are gearing up to announce him as their new marquee signing.