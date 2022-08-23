Former Scottish Premiership star Tam McManus believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst has done the right thing by dropping Alfredo Morelos from the Rangers squad.

It emerged early on Tuesday morning that the Colombian has been dropped from the Rangers squad that will take on PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier on Wednesday night.

The tie stands poised at 2-2 but Van Bronckhorst has left out of the forward due to concerns over his attitude and fitness.

Morelos picked up a red card against Hibernian last weekend and cost them two points after Hibs equalised in stoppage time to make it 2-2.

McManus believes that the decision has been coming as Morelos’ fitness has been poor since returning from his injury and his reckless red card cost Rangers a win at Easter Road.

He is certain that Van Bronckhorst has made the right call but conceded that something has gone terribly wrong behind the scenes that forced the Rangers manager to take the drastic step.

McManus took to Twitter and wrote: “This has been coming.

“To not even put him on the pitch v PSV at home hinted at something amiss.

“Then he costs his team two points on Saturday with a stupid red card.

“His attitude and condition in terms of fitness since coming back from injury has been dreadful.

“Fair play to GVB.”

It remains to be seen whether Rangers decide to sell Morelos before the window closes on 1st September.