Barnsley boss Michael Duff believes that his side’s Leeds United fixture in the EFL Cup is going to be a free hit for them and a chance to test themselves against the best.

Duff’s side will start as big underdogs when they lock horns with Leeds in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night at Elland Road.

Barnsley suffered a heavy 3-0 loss at home against Wycombe Wanderers in League One at the weekend and Duff believes that the meeting with Leeds is a perfect next game.

The 44-year-old insists it is a free hit as no one expects them to get anything at Elland Road, while also providing a measuring stick for his team.

“It’s a good one after Saturday”, Duff told his club’s official website.

“It’s a good one in terms of; it’s a free hit.

“I think it’s a great game to be involved in.

“These are the games you want to play in and test yourself against the best.”

The Barnsley boss is also expecting good backing from the club faithful, to further boost the players.

“There’s been quite a few sold ticket-wise, so they’ll be a lot there.”

The sides last met each other in the Championship in 2020, with Leeds winning both fixtures; Barnsley last won at Elland Road in 2011.