Leeds United are still in talks for the signature of Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner, but progress has been slow.

Jesse Marsch has prioritised signing a striker before the end of the window but he is still looking to bring in a left-back and is a huge fan of options in the MLS.

Junior Firpo’s injury has forced the Leeds boss has been forced to use centre-back Pascal Struijk at left-back.

And Leeds are still working to bring in a left-back, with Philadelphia Union defender Wagner a player that the Yorkshire giants are keen on.

According to transfermarkt.de, talks are still ongoing between the parties for Leeds to sign the German left-back.

Wagner is a player the Leeds recruitment team like and the club are still pushing to sign him this summer.

However, the progress in the negotiations has been slow as they look to work out an agreement with Philadelphia Union.

The German has other offers on his table as well with claims that a club from France are pushing to sign him.

He is believed to be keener on a move to Leeds as he wants to play in the Premier League moving forward.