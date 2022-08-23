Leeds United have no plans to sell winger Daniel James in the coming days, despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

James has remained a key player at Leeds under American boss Jesse Marsch and has started the Whites’ last two Premier League games.

He has scored just four times in 37 appearances for Leeds since being a big money signing from Manchester United.

Tottenham are interested in James and there are suggestions that Spurs could make a move for him before the window closes on 1st September.

But it has been claimed Leeds do not want to sell the wide man in the ongoing transfer window.

James remains a popular player inside the Leeds squad and Marsch likes the work rate he offers.

The winger is also not pushing for a move but it remains to be seen how he reacts if Tottenham indeed table an offer.

Leeds are determined to hold on to all of their key players after selling Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha earlier in the window, but could be forced to rethink that stance if a big proposal lands before deadline day.