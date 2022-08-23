Liverpool are focused on getting their injured players back to fitness instead of scouring the transfer market for reinforcements, despite their poor start to the season, according to Sky Sports News.

The Reds’ beginning to the Premier League season has been terrible, winless in their first three games, their worst start in manager Jurgen Klopp’s era.

One of the reason attributed to Liverpool’s misery so far is the spate of injuries in the squad, among them the likes of Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota.

The midfield area in particular has been highlighted, where they are missing the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones, and it has been suggested it is an area they need more options in, especially with Georginio Wijnaldum not replaced.

Liverpool however are placing their trust in getting their injured players back to fitness instead of going into the market again to look for reinforcements.

The club consider most of the options on the market to be either not up to their standard or costing more money that they are worth.

Liverpool have brought in three players this summer, but one of them, Calvin Ramsay, is out injured, while Darwin Nunez is suspended after getting a red card against Crystal Palace earlier in the month.

The Reds next face Bournemouth in the Premier League, and they will be hoping that their injury concerns have alleviated a little by the weekend and they pick up a first win.