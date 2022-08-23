Manchester United’s move for PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club before the end of the window, according to the Independent.

The Premier League giants are pressing ahead with their efforts to sign Ajax winger Antony for a deal that could see them spend around €94m for him.

There were claims this week that Manchester United also want Gakpo regardless of whether they land the Ajax attacker.

And the PSV forward is a player Manchester United remain interested in signing him in the coming days.

But it has been claimed that a move for the Dutchman is dependent on Ronaldo moving on from Old Trafford.

The veteran forward was relegated to a cameo role from the bench in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday night.

Ronaldo has been keen to move on from the club all summer but is yet to receive an offer from a side he would want to join.

Manchester United are also open to moving him on and have lined up a deal for Gakpo as his replacement.

However, Sporting Lisbon are the only club who have shown concrete interest in him but Ronaldo is not keen to return to Portugal just yet.