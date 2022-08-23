Marseille striker Bamba Dieng is not interested in a move to Fulham and would prefer to continue in France.

The Ligue 1 outfit want to sell the 22-year-old striker and have kept him out of their matchday squads at the start of the season.

Marseille want around €15m from his departure and are hoping to receive offers from clubs in England.

Dieng has interest from several sides, but Fulham have been pushing to take him to the Premier League.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the forward is not keen on a move to Fulham in the coming days.

He is not excited at the prospect of moving to Craven Cottage and is looking at other options first and foremost.

Celtic have also been keeping tabs on him but the forward would prefer to stay in France moving forward.

Dieng is even open to a simple loan move to a club in France after signing a new contract with the French giants.

Lorient are the only club who have tabled an offer for him, which was a loan deal with an option to buy, but it was rejected by Marseille.