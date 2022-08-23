Newcastle United and Southampton target Callum Hudson-Odoi appears to be absent from Chelsea’s open training session, according to football.london, which could fuel further talk about his future.

Chelsea are moving to snap up Everton winger Anthony Gordon and could do a deal with the Toffees which would be worth up to £60m.

Amid the potential arrival of Gordon, Hudson-Odoi could depart Stamford Bridge and he has attracted interest from several clubs, including Newcastle and Southampton.

Eddie Howe wants further attacking options before the transfer window shuts, while Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is also open to fresh faces.

Hudson-Odoi can count on interest from Germany too, where Borussia Dortmund and now Bayer Leverkusen are keen.

And in a sign that something may be brewing, Hudson-Odoi is not at Chelsea’s open training session on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen if Hudson-Odoi is not involved due to a looming move away from Chelsea.

The winger could face a season of limited opportunities if he stays at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel this season and he is keen to play regularly.