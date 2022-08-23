Tranmere Rovers defender Jordan Turnbull believes it is clear to see that his side’s EFL Cup opponents on Wednesday night, Newcastle United, are rapidly improving.

The League Two side will have a job on their hands when they take on Premier League side Newcastle United for a place in the next round of the EFL Cup.

Having watched Newcastle United closely of late, Turnbull has come to realise how the Magpies have improved and are getting better every week.

The 27-year-old therefore warned his Tranmere team-mates that irrespective of the team the Magpies put out, it is going to be a real challenge to beat the visitors on the night.

“From watching Newcastle lately, you can tell how far they’ve come and they’re getting better and better every week”, Turnbull told Tranmere’s official site.

“They’re going to have immense strength in depth as well so regardless of who they put out, we know it’s going to be extremely tough for us but we need to focus on ourselves and do the best that we can.”

The former Southampton man feels that the crowd will have a huge role to play in helping Tranmere stay in the game.

“Playing against a team of that level, staying in the game is always going to be really important.

“And the crowd will play their part in that especially in the later stages so we’ll go out there and give it our all.”

Newcastle will head into the game with confidence having just managed to get a 3-3 draw against last year’s Premier League champions Manchester City.

Tranmere, on the other hand, will be heading into the game on the back of a 2-1 loss against Newport County.