Nottingham Forest have been told to increase their offer for Josh Bowler after Blackpool rejected their opening bid, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old winger is in the final year of his contract at Blackpool and wants to get his chance to play in the Premier League.

Forest have been interested in the player for a while and recently tabled their opening bid for him.

However, Blackpool were quick to reject the £2.5m offer from the newly-promoted Premier League outfit.

The Championship club are open to selling him but want Nottingham Forest to offer more money before agreeing to a deal.

It has been claimed that Nottingham Forest could clinch a deal if they table a bid worth £4m plus potential add-ons.

Blackpool are keen to sort out his future soon and sell him with enough time left to bring in a replacement.

Bowler is pushing for the move but is now waiting for Nottingham Forest to table an improved offer for him in the coming days.

The 23-year-old winger has started Blackpool’s first five Championship games this season and has already scored once.