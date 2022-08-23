Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to sign Japhet Tanganga after tabling a bid with Tottenham Hotspur, but are facing a challenge in convincing the player, it has been claimed in Italy.

The defender is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans and Tottenham are planning to move him on in the ongoing transfer window, if they receive an acceptable proposal.

AC Milan have long been in talks with Tottenham over signing Tanganga, but Nottingham Forest are now threatening to hijack the deal.

Steve Cooper is interested in the defender and Nottingham Forest are now closing in on an agreement with Tottenham.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Nottingham Forest have put in a bid to sign the centre-back from the north London club.

The Midlands club have offered £20m to Spurs and an agreement between the two clubs is imminent.

However, Nottingham Forest will face a challenge in convincing the player, who is claimed to have prioritised a move to Italy with AC Milan.

The Rossoneri want to sign him on loan with an option to buy, but Tottenham have been keen for the Italians to commit to an obligation to buy.

Nottingham Forest will look to hold talks with the defender in order to convince him to move to the Midlands once they finalise terms with Tottenham.