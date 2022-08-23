Nottingham Forest are keen on a permanent swoop for Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga in the ongoing window, according to The Athletic.

The Tricky Trees have been extremely busy on the recruitment front throughout the ongoing window and have no plans of slowing down with less than ten days remaining.

Forest boss Steve Cooper wants to further bolster his backline and they have Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon in their sights, in addition to other players.

But Reguilon is not the only Spurs fringe star on the Nottinghamshire giants’ transfer radar.

Nottingham Forest are keen on a move for Spurs centre-back Tanganga, who the club are open to letting go this summer.

Tottenham have put a €20m fee on Tanganga’s head and Nottingham Forest want to add him to their ranks on a permanent basis, although it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to fork out that figure.

Nottingham Forest’s fellow Premier League new boys Bournemouth are also keen on Tanganga, while Serie A champions AC Milan have been locked in talks with Spurs over an initial loan deal for him.

In addition to centre-back, Tanganga can also slot in at right-back or right wing-back, while Cooper knows him closely from their days working together for the England Under-17s.