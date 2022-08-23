Nottingham Forest are interested in a move for midfielder Andres Guardado, but he is expected to remain at Real Betis beyond the ongoing window.

The Tricky Trees have been the busiest Premier League side in the transfer market in terms of incomings, with supremo Evangelos Marinakis already forking out around £140m.

With ten days remaining in the window, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is still eyeing more signings with new defenders and midfielders on his wish list.

Nottingham Forest are still scouring the market and have identified a potential midfield target in La Liga.

The Nottinghamshire giants are claimed to be among a number of Premier League clubs that contacted the entourage of Real Betis star Guardado about a potential move to England.

However, according to Seville-based Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, the Mexican is expected to remain at the Estadio Benito Villamarin for at least this season.

Guardado has his heart set on representing his country in the forthcoming World Cup and his plan is to continue playing for the Verdiblancos this season in a bid to be in the best available shape for the Qatar tournament.

The midfielder had offers from the MLS and from clubs in his homeland but he decided to extend his stint at Real Betis in March because he wanted to remain there for the World Cup year.

None of Guardado’s potential suitors, including Nottingham Forest, have so far made any concrete moves for him and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League new boys will pounce on him in the remaining days of the window.