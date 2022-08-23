AS Roma have added Everton midfielder Allan to their list of potential targets to pursue until the end of the window.

The Italian club added Paris Saint-Germain star Georginio Wijnaldum, on loan, to their ranks earlier this summer but disaster has struck.

After making one appearance in Serie A, Wijnaldum endured a tibia fracture and is now out for the long term, reducing Roma’s options.

Roma now find a shortage in their midfield and thus the Roman club are looking at midfielders to take the injured Dutchman’s place.

Among the names being evaluated by Roma is Everton midfielder Allan, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.it.

Allan has vast experience playing in Serie A, having spent nearly a decade in Italy, first with Udinese and then with Napoli, making more than 270 appearances in the Italian top flight.

The Brazilian’s contract with Everton is up next summer and he has not played a single minute of football for the Toffees this season, though he did make 28 Premier League appearances last term.

It remains to be seen if Roma turn their interest into a concrete move and if the midfielder leaves Goodison Park this summer.