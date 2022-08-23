Lazio could lose out on signing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon due to interest from Nottingham Forest this summer.

Reguilon has been training away from the rest of the Tottenham first-team squad as he is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans.

Tottenham have been looking to move him on all summer but with just over a week left in the window, his future remains unresolved.

Lazio are pushing to sign him and while they are yet to contact Spurs football magazine director Fabio Paratici, work is being done on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio’s pursuit could end up in failure as Reguilon is wanted by Nottingham Forest, something the Serie A side know puts their swoop at risk.

The newly-promoted Premier League side’s summer shopping has no end in sight and they are now keen to sign Reguilon.

And as such, Lazio’s interest has cooled over the weekend.

Reguilon is tempted by a move to Lazio but could end up accepting an offer from Nottingham Forest in the coming days.

Steve Cooper’s side have the financial muscle to blow Lazio out of the water for the Spaniard’s signature.