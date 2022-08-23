Celtic are looking to shepherd centre-forward Albian Ajeti through the exit door, fielding interest from several parties but nothing concrete has materialised yet, according to Football Scotland.

Ajeti missed a little more than the second half of the 2021/22 season owing to a hamstring injury suffered early in December.

The Switzerland international is expected to be moved on so as to clear space in the squad for Montenegro international Sead Haksabanovic, who is expected to join the Hoops this summer.

Ajeti has struggled to live up to his billing at Celtic and boss Ange Postecoglou is happy for him to depart.

And several clubs have shown interest in landing the striker, although the interest has yet to translate itself into concrete bids.

Ajeti made only 17 appearances in all competitions during last season for Celtic, scoring three goals and laying on the solitary assist.

Celtic are currently top of the table in the Scottish Premiership after winning all four of their fixtures so far this campaign, two points ahead of rivals Rangers who dropped points at Hibernian on Saturday.

Up next for the Celts is a trip to face Dundee United as they look to add another three points to their kitty.