Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi does not believe Frank Lampard’s style would suit him, while Leeds United and Newcastle United are also options for him, it has been claimed in Belgium.

Batshuayi is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea and has not been part of their plans for several seasons, with loans the order of the day.

Chelsea are hoping to offload him before the window slams shut on 1st September and are waiting for concrete offers to land on their table.

Everton are in the market for strikers and Batshuayi is one of the players the club are considering snapping up.

But according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the forward is of the opinion that Lampard’s tactics are unlikely to suit him.

Batshuayi does not believe that the way the Everton boss sets up his team will get the best out of him.

Leeds are also in the running for the forward as Jesse Marsch continues to push for a striker before the window closes.

The Whites are considering making a move for the Belgian as they assess the options on their table.

Batshuayi is also on Newcastle United’s radar with Eddie Howe desperate to add to his attacking options in the coming days.

It remains to be seen where Batshuayi will end up.