Sunderland have entered negotiations with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain over a move for midfielder Edouard Michut, who is also linked with interest from Celtic, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Black Cats are looking to be in the battle for top flight promotion this season and boss Alex Neil is keen on further bolstering his squad.

Sunderland have fewer than ten days to get their business done and are eying reinforcements in midfield.

The Championship new boys have been scouring the market for midfielders and have identified a potential signing in France.

Sunderland have zeroed in on PSG starlet Michut, who has risen through the ranks at the Parc des Princes, having initially joined their youth side.

And the Wearside giants have triggered talks with the French giants over a deal for Michut, who they see as their dream midfield signing this summer.

However, Sunderland could face competition for Michut’s signature as several clubs are interested in him, including Celtic, who can offer Champions League football.

The Hoops are admirers of the 19-year-old and are claimed to be keeping tabs on his situation at PSG but Sunderland are hoping to win the race for his signature.