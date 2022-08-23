Hans Vanaken’s father Vital Vanaken, has insisted that Club Brugge should grant the midfielder his wish to move to West Ham United in the ongoing window.

The Hammers saw the Belgian giants knock back their initial offer for Hans, a player that they have shown interest in past windows.

Hans sees a move to West Ham as his last chance to play for a top foreign club and is keen on the move while Club Brugge, though reluctantly, are now opening up to the possibility of allowing him to leave.

Hans’ father Vital, a former Belgian top flight star himself, has urged Club Brugge to allow his son to move to West Ham this summer even though it is a bit late in the transfer window.

“I understand it’s on short [notice] but conversely, I also think that they [Cub Brugge] should grant Hans this”, Vital told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws while discussing West Ham’s interest in acquiring his services.

Many at Club Brugge, including their fans, see Hans as indispensable to the club this season but Vital stressed that the Belgian giants have done well in the past decade despite parting ways with some of their key players.

“Indispensable is a big word.

“Actually, it doesn’t exist in football.

“If you look at the last decade of Club… it has always worked out well for them, no matter what happened.”

Vital added that the fact Moyes has returned to snare Hans away from Club Brugge for a third time has convinced him how much the Hammers boss wants him.

“The fact that Moyes has already come back for him for a third time has now convinced him.”