Tottenham Hotspur are looking to make provisions in the case of fringe stars Bryan Gil and Japhet Tanganga departing, according to Sky Sports News.

Both Tanganga and Gil have interest this summer, with first team minutes likely to become a challenge for the duo if they remain in north London.

Gil spent the last half of the previous season at Valencia, and the Spanish club want him back to help in the current campaign too.

Tanganga, on the other hand, is of interest to AC Milan and Nottingham Forest, and he could soon exit Tottenham.

If Tottenham are to see the duo depart this summer though, they want to bring in replacements, so as to not be left short of options.

Tottenham have brought in Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona, but he is currently injured, and if Tanganga leaves too, Spurs would face a shortage in the centre-back area.

Spurs do not want to be left wanting in the forward area either and thus will look for replacements if the centre-back and the winger leave.

The club have other players that could move on, such as Sergio Reguilon, but Antonio Conte does not see them as needing to be replaced.