West Ham United’s new bid for Hans Vanaken has not done anything to change Club Brugge’s mind, it has been claimed in Belgium.

The attacking midfielder, who will turn 30 later this month, has emerged as a big target for West Ham in the ongoing transfer window.

The Belgian is desperate to move to West Ham as he does not want to miss out on playing in the Premier League, which he believes now represents his last chance of achieving.

However, Club Brugge have been tough negotiators as they do not want to lose Vanaken and rejected the opening offer of €10m from West Ham.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, West Ham have gone in with a fresh bid to sign the midfielder this summer.

However, the new offer stands at just €11m, an increase of just €1m.

It has done nothing at Club Brugge, who are not interested in accepting such an offer for Vanaken.

The Belgian giants are now trying to understand whether West Ham are serious about signing him.

They are still putting in an effort to convince the player to stay put at Club Brugge beyond the end of the window.