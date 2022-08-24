Lucas Paqueta’s agents are in London to hold talks with West Ham after they tabled a bid with Lyon for the midfielder, who has been linked with Newcastle United throughout the summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Paqueta has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League all summer but it was widely expected that he would be joining Newcastle.

The Magpies have an interest in him and are reportedly ready to put in a bid for him before next week’s transfer deadline.

But West Ham have stolen a march on their Premier League rival by putting in an offer for the Lyon midfielder.

It has been claimed that they have offered €40m to Lyon to try and take the Brazilian to the London Stadium.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs to work out an agreement for the midfielder’s transfer.

The 24-year-old midfielder’s representatives are in London to hold negotiations with West Ham directly.

His camp are hoping to conclude a deal that would take Paqueta to West Ham before the 1st September deadline.

After months of speculation, the midfielder could well be on his way to the Premier League, but is now expected to end up at West Ham.