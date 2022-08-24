Sheffield United are not currently dealing with interest in midfielder Sander Berge, who has been linked with Liverpool, according to BBC Sheffield.

On the back of an impressive season in the Championship, Berge has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer.

His displays have seen him linked with Liverpool, who have been racked with injuries and in particular their midfield area has come under fire for underperforming.

The Reds could yet make a move in the transfer window, though they are making getting players back to full fitness their priority.

And there is currently no live interest in the Sheffield United midfielder and as things stand he is in line to continue with the Blades this season.

Earlier in the window, German club Werder Bremen were heavily linked with the midfielder, with claims of bids being refused.

Belgian champions Club Brugge also had interest in Berge but it seems they, along with any other previously keen clubs, are not chasing him.

Berge has begun the current season much in the same vein as the former, scoring two goals and providing an assist in the Championship so far.

With time remaining in the transfer window though, bids could yet come in for Berge.