Besiktas are set to pay no loan fee to Everton for midfielder Dele Alli and will only bear half of his salary over the course of the 26-year-old’s stay in Turkey..

Alli is set to seal his Goodison Park exit and is expected to arrive in Turkey late this evening to complete his switch.

The midfielder will look to rekindle his career in Turkey and for Besiktas the move comes with little in the way of cost.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Besiktas will only pay half of Alli’s salary for the loan, with Everton covering the other half.

Besiktas will further benefit from the deal by not having to pay any loan fee for Alli.

There will be an option for the Kara Kartallar to make the permanent either in January or next summer.

It has been suggested a January move for Alli would cost Besiktas around €6m, while they would have to pay €2m more if they decide to wait until the end of the season.

Alli enjoyed a bright start to his Premier League career but the initial promise has since faded away.

Since moving to Everton in January, Alli has featured in 13 games for the Toffees but has not been able to contribute to the cause of the team with either goals or assists.