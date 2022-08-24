Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is personally pushing for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, it has been suggested in Germany.

Ten Hag wants to sign a proper number 2 goalkeeper who can come in and challenge David de Gea for a place in the starting eleven.

Trapp has emerged as the top target and Manchester United have offered him a lucrative contract to move to Old Trafford.

Eintracht Frankfurt want a considerable fee if they are to agree to sell their first-choice goalkeeper late in the window and are valuing him around €15m to €20m.

And according to German daily Bild, Ten Hag is personally pushing Manchester United to get a deal done for the 32-year-old.

The Manchester United boss admires Trapp and believes he has the skills he demands in a goalkeeper.

The Germany international is also sold on the move and is interested in moving to Old Trafford.

The possible switch is now down to Manchester United working out a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt before next week’s transfer deadline.

Ten Hag wants a goalkeeper signed before 1st September and Trapp is the man he wants to get in his squad.