Dele Alli is on the verge of sealing his exit from Everton and is currently on a private plane to Turkey to sign for Besiktas.

The England international’s career has been spiralling down in the last few seasons and many hoped he would find his form again when he left Tottenham Hotspur for Everton in January.

However, Alli was unable to establish himself at Goodison Park in the latter half of last season and boss Frank Lampard became open to letting him go this summer.

Turkish giants Besiktas knocked on Everton’s door for Alli and managed to reach an agreement with them on an initial loan deal for him.

However, a deal between Everton and Besiktas for the ex-Spurs man was delayed owing to some paperwork issues.

But the Toffees, Besiktas and Alli have now sorted out all the formalities of a loan exit and according to Turkish sports outlet Fanatik, he is currently on a private plane to Istanbul.

Alli is set to land in Turkey in the coming hours to make his season-long loan move official.

The Turkish giants will also have options to sign Alli outright for €6m in January and €8m next summer.

It remains to be seen if Alli can bring his career back to life in Turkey.