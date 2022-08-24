Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes that putting together a good cup run would work wonders for the Whites’ confidence this season.

Leeds currently sit in third place in the Premier League table following a draw at Southampton sandwiched between wins at Elland Road against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea.

Up next for the Whites is a derby against fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley in the second round of the EFL Cup, who won at Middlesbrough in the first round via a late goal.

Matteo believes that a good cup run would stand Leeds in good stead and also believes momentum will be important in the fixture.

He acknowledged that while the Whites come into this game on a run of good results, the cup is a different beast entirely, highlighting the need to take whatever chances come their way.

Matteo pointed to Barnsley’s win over Middlesbrough in the previous round and once again emphasised that it is a game Leeds are more than capable of winning.

“I think momentum again is massive. Three decent results in the league and now it’s the cup. The cup’s different”, Matteo told LUTV.

“So it’s about winning games, taking your chances and I’m sure we will get plenty of opportunities against Barnsley even though they’re a decent side.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to score some goals.

“Barnsley have had a tough start to the season, losing 3-0 in the last game but then picked up against Boro in the cup with a 1-0 win with a late goal.

“It just shows you that Barnsley aren’t a bad side but it’s a game we are more than capable of winning.

“The derby element comes into it but I think the players that we have understand what the manager wants and what we’re trying to do and I think a cup run will be important for their confidence going forward.”

Leeds will have home advantage to use to their benefit in the cup tie and it remains to be seen how strong a line-up will be named by manager Jesse Marsch.