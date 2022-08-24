Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists he does not know whether the Magpies have agreed a fee for Alexander Isak and are close to signing him.

The Premier League side want to sign Isak from Real Sociedad and it emerged on Wednesday that they have agreed a fee worth an initial €70m with the Spanish side for his services.

Landing the Sweden international would be a coup, but Newcastle have been forced to dig deep to do the deal.

Howe though is unwilling to confirm whether Newcastle have agreed to sign Isak and insists he has been purely focused on preparing the side for their EFL Cup tie at Tranmere Rovers.

“I can tell you nothing”, he was quoted as saying by BBC Radio Newcastle when asked about Isak.

“I’ve been preparing for this game today.

“It’s difficult for me to say [if a transfer is close] – genuinely.

“I’ve been preparing for the game, so don’t know what’s happened in the last few hours.”

Newcastle eased past Tranmere in the EFL Cup thanks to goals from Jamal Lascelles and Chris Wood to record a 2-1 win at Prenton Park.

Howe’s men have been drawn to play Crystal Palace at St James’ Park in the third round of the EFL Cup and it remains to be seen if Isak is involved.