Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle United about snapping up shot-stopper Martin Dubravka, according to Sky Sports News.

Erik ten Hag wants another goalkeeper adding to the ranks at Old Trafford to challenge David de Gea.

The Red Devils have been working on a deal to land Kevin Trapp from Eintracht Frankfurt, with suggestions Ten Hag is personally driving the pursuit.

The club are keeping other irons in the fire though and have spoken to Newcastle about Dubravka, who has been dislodged by Nick Pope.

Amid initial talks being held, it is suggested that Dubravka would be open to moving to Old Trafford.

The goalkeeper is keen to make sure he is playing regular football this season and is not warm to the idea of providing cover for Pope.

He would have to back himself to push De Gea aside if he made the move to Manchester United and wants to play though.

Dubravka is an experienced campaigner and has made a total of 127 Premier League appearances, keeping 37 clean sheets.