Charlton Athletic forward Diallang Jaiyesimi is a transfer target for fellow League One sides MK Dons and Lincoln City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Jaiyesimi was Charlton’s hero as he scored the only goal of the match that helped the Addicks beat Walsall 1-0 to progress to the next round of the EFL Cup.

However, Ben Garner could still be open to cashing in on the 24-year-old if that allows him to add more new faces to his squad.

Both MK Dons and Lincoln City would be open to either snapping Jaiyesimi on a cut-price deal or on a loan.

However, with the transfer window quickly approaching its business end, any possible deal has to be agreed on quickly, allowing Charlton to make arrangements to replace him.

Charlton landed Jaiyesimi from Swindon Town in the January transfer window last year and penned a three-and-a-half year contract with the Addicks.

He is versatile and is able to operate on either flank, through the middle, or as an attack-minded midfielder.

It remains to be seen where Jaiyesimi is playing his football after the transfer window slams shut.