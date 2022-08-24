Newcastle United are edging closer to sealing a deal for Alexander Isak, with deal-makers Dan Ashworth and Steve Nickson currently in Spain to put the finishing touches to the transfer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies missed out on several of their initial attacking targets in the ongoing window and Real Sociedad star Isak was thought to be one of them.

Newcastle looked at the possibility of signing the striker earlier in the window but had decided to not pursue a move for him owing to the Spanish side’s high demands.

But with just over a week left in the window, Newcastle approached Real Sociedad again for Isak and have reached an agreement over a club record €70m deal for him.

New Magpies sporting director Ashworth and head of recruitment Nickson are currently in Spain working on completing a move for the highly rated hitman.

The Newcastle deal-makers also managed to convince Isak agree to a compromise on his pay-packet which has also helped the Tyneside giant’s cause.

Newcastle are hoping to sort out all the formalities of Isak’s transfer as soon as possible.

And even though they are close to securing Isak, they are still trying to sign another striker in Watford man Joao Pedro.