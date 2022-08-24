Morecambe are still yet to accept any offers for Port Vale and Fleetwood Town target Cole Stockton, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Prolific Stockton could be on the move before the transfer window shuts and has interest from a host of clubs.

Fleetwood want to snap up the hitman and have offered £100,000 for his services, while Port Vale have also been pushing for Stockton and are prepared to pay more than the Cod Army.

Morecambe though have been clear that Stockton will only leave if their valuation of him is met.

And they have yet to receive an offer they deem acceptable for the 28-year-old striker, who has regularly netted at League One and League Two level.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window and the ball is in the court of Stockton’s suitors.

Stockton has made three appearances for Morecambe in League One so far this season.

He found the back of the net an impressive 26 times across all competitions last term and is sought-after as the deadline approaches.