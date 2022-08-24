Paris Saint-Germain are hoping that an English club come in with a bid for Abdou Diallo, who is of interest to West Ham United, as they try to sell him on a permanent basis.

Diallo struggled for game-time last season and has not played a single minute so far for the French champions this term.

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offload Diallo this summer and West Ham have been credited with an interest in the centre-back.

Alongside West Ham, recently Leicester City have also been linked with the Senegalese star, and it seems the Parisians are banking on English interest.

Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful that in the last few days of the transfer window an English club comes up with an suitable offer for Diallo, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Apart from the English interest, Roma are thought to be keen on the centre-back and they themselves are looking to make his signing in the end stages of the window.

Diallo was also of interest to Roma’s fellow Italian side AC Milan earlier in the window but now the Roman club want to take him on loan.

The French club though are hoping to sell Diallo and want an English club to step forward.

West Ham have already signed one centre-back from the Parisians in the form of Thilo Kehrer this summer, while they also made permanent the signing of Alphonse Areola from the French club.