Rennes star Benjamin Bourigeaud refused offers from Nottingham Forest and Fulham to stay on with the Ligue 1 club this season.

Bourigeaud’s contract with the French club expires next summer and there was interest in the midfielder this window.

The midfielder started every one of Rennes’ Ligue 1 games last season and contributed with eleven goals and 13 assists.

With the performances and his deal running out in a year, teams in France tried to bring him in while there were offers also from the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham both had offers turned down by Bourigeaud to stay with Rennes, according to French radio station France Bleu.

Other than the Premier League duo, French sides Lyon and Nice saw their offers being snubbed by the midfielder.

Bourigeaud could now possibly sign a contract extension with Rennes to extend his stay with the French team.

Both Fulham and Nottingham Forest have added to their midfield ranks this summer and are tipped to do further business before the window closes.