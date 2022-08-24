Southampton and Bournemouth are leading the race to sign out-of-favour Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 24-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates and the Gunners are keen to ship him out before the transfer window closes next week.

There are no lack of suitors for Maitland-Niles after his representatives sounded out clubs about their client’s availability.

West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Maitland-Niles, but they do not consider him to be a priority.

That has now opened a window of opportunity for both Southampton and Bournemouth, who are now leading the race to sign the player.

A product of Arsenal’s youth academy, Maitland-Niles has so far featured in 132 games for the Gunners, making eleven goal contributions.

He was sent out on loan to Serie A outfit Roma during the second half of last season where he featured in 12 games before returning to London.

It now remains to be seen where the England international is playing his football when the transfer window closes next week.