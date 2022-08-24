Trevoh Chalobah is unlikely to join Tottenham Hotspur as Chelsea are not interested in letting him go on a permanent deal, according to the Evening Standard.

Chalobah is set to further drop down the pecking order if Chelsea sign another centre-back before the window closes next week.

Chelsea are open to loaning the defender in the last days of the transfer window and several clubs are in the running for him.

Tottenham hold an interest in him as he is highly rated by Fabio Paratici, who could have to replace Japhet Tanganga in Antonio Conte’s squad, but a move to north London is highly unlikely.

It has been claimed Chelsea’s reluctance to sell him on a permanent deal makes any move to Tottenham a non-starter.

Tottenham would want any loan deal to have a purchase option and Chelsea are not interested in such a move.

Inter are also exploring a deal to sign the centre-back on loan from Chelsea in the next week.

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have also joined the race to sign him and are pushing to take Chalobah to Germany.