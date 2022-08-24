Tottenham Hotspur are waiting to line up a replacement before sanctioning Bryan Gil’s loan move to Valencia, it has been claimed in Spain.

Gil spent the latter half of last season at Valencia and made 17 appearances across all competitions for the club, impressing those at the Spanish side.

The Spaniard is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans at Spurs and Valencia have been in talks with the north London club to secure another loan move.

The negotiations have dragged on, but it has been claimed that a deal is all but agreed between Valencia and Tottenham for the winger.

But according to Valencia’s official radio channel, cited by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the deal is being held up by Tottenham’s pursuit of a replacement for Gil.

Spurs are prepared to loan him out before the window closes and have a deal in place to do so with Valencia.

But they are waiting to bring in a replacement for the Spaniard before sanctioning his return to Valencia.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been clear that if Gil leaves he must be replaced.

The Spanish club are confident that a deal will get finalised soon and Gil will return to the Mestalla before the 1st September deadline.