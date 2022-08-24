West Ham United are prepared to walk away from a deal for Club Brugge’s attacking midfielder Hans Vanaken if the Belgian side do now lower their asking price, according to Sky Sports News.

Vanaken is under contract until the summer of 2025 and wants the move to the London Stadium, despite Club Brugge being keen to keep him.

West Ham have had two bids rejected for the Belgium international this summer, the first being worth €10m.

The reigning Belgian champions have made it clear to the Hammers that both bids have fallen well short of what could be considered a fair price for Vanaken.

West Ham want Vanaken and have held further talks with Club Brugge, but they are prepared to walk away if the Belgians do not lower their asking price.

Alternatives to the 30-year-old are now being actively sought by West Ham with only a week left to go until the transfer window closes.

Vanaken made 50 appearances in all competitions for Club Brugge during the 2021/22 season, scoring 15 goals and laying on 12 assists, with one goal from six matches his return so far this campaign.

It remains to be seen if West Ham do in fact walk away from the table and look for an alternative or stick it out and land their target.