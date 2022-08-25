Ajax’s pursuit of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has stalled as the Blues want to sell him while the Dutch champions are only interested in signing him on loan.

With Antony pushing for a move to Manchester United, Ajax have identified Ziyech as his potential replacement.

Manchester United are expected to table a bid worth €94m soon for the Brazilian and Ajax have been carrying out talks to sign the Chelsea winger.

But the negotiations have hit a roadblock and the talks between Chelsea and Ajax have stalled.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Chelsea want to sell the Algerian and want a fee close to the €44m they paid to Ajax to sign him in 2020.

Chelsea are not interested in loaning out the winger given his limited impact at Stamford Bridge.

However, Ajax are only interested in signing him on a season-long loan as the hierarchy do not want to pay a hefty fee for Ziyech.

The Dutch champions also want Chelsea to contribute half his salary and are in no position to meet his wage demands for a permanent deal.

Ziyech is also not enthusiastic about a loan as Ajax will have to re-negotiate terms with Chelsea again next summer if they want him back.

Ajax are now deep in discussions to find out whether there are cheaper alternatives to the Chelsea winger or not to sign anyone even if Antony leaves.