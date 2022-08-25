Leeds United’s Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra is overjoyed after scoring his first goal for the Whites in their EFL Cup tie win over Barnsley on Wednesday night.

The Whites prevailed 3-1, with Sinisterra scoring the opener and then winning the penalty that Mateusz Klich converted to make it 2-0 in the first half.

Barnsley pulled back a goal shortly after Klich’s first before Leeds took complete control in the second half to ensure their name was in the hat for the third round draw.

Sinisterra is over the moon at netting his first Whites goal in front of the fans at Elland Road and hopes it proves to be the first of many.

The 23-year-old had to wrestle with fitness issues early in the season but has put them behind him and is keeping his eyes on the game at the weekend against Brighton.

“Yes, it’s an amazing feeling and I’m happy to score my first goal for Leeds United in front of the beautiful fans at Elland Road, so really, really psyched”, Sinisterra told LUTV.

“Yes, it’s a good goal, I hope the first of many, and now I have to shift focus to the game at the weekend.

“In the beginning, I had a spot of trouble with injuries but right now I feel great.

“Waiting for the coach to need me to go to the pitch and yes, I feel really fit now.

“It’s important for us to go through in the cup, going to the next round is an amazing feeling.

“Also, keep scoring and keeping up the winning ways is important for us.”

Sinisterra eagerly anticipates the next time that he will be called on by manager Jesse Marsch and will look to help Leeds keep up their winning streak.