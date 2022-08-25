Aston Villa are looking the most likely to win the race for Southampton centre-back Jan Bednarek, who is also a target for West Ham United, according to talkSPORT.

Bednarek’s future at St Mary’s Stadium is under the scanner as the Saints are open to selling him this summer.

The centre-back’s situation has seen him draw the admiring glances of several clubs, both from the Premier League and from abroad.

Aston Villa are keen on the Pole and have made moves to snap him up as they see him as a potential replacement for the injured Diego Carlos.

The Lions’ top flight rivals West Ham also have him the defender in their sights as they remain keen on further bolstering their centre-back department, with a number of their options in that position still sidelined with injury.

And with less than a week remaining in the transfer window, the Lions are looking the most likely to secure Bednarek’s signature from Southampton.

The south coast side are expected to demand a fee higher than the £4m they forked out to snare him away from Lech Poznan.

Bednarek has started three of Southampton’s four games across all competitions so far this season but is expected to move on in the coming days and all eyes will be on where he ends up playing