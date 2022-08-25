Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi turned down a late offer from a Bundesliga team and is on the verge of signing a season-long loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sky Sports.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has a number of options up front and Hudson-Odoi could struggle for regular game time if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

To secure regular playing time, the 21-year-old has asked the club to leave during the summer window, but Chelsea are reluctant to let the player go on a permanent move.

The 21-year-old winger’s skills were sought after by a number of Premier League teams, including Newcastle United.

However, Hudson-Odoi is close to joining Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan.

It has been claimed that the player snubbed a late offer from another German club in favour of a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Before concluding that Leverkusen would be the best team for Hudson-Odoi’s development, the player and his representatives spoke to a number of clubs.

The 21-year-old’s transfer negotiations are in advanced stages and all parties involved are hoping to reach an agreement this week.