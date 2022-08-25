Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now close to moving to Chelsea in a cash deal, according to CBS Sports.

Aubameyang made the journey to Barcelona to sign for them in January and enjoyed a fruitful six months with the Catalan outfit.

However, with attacking reinforcements like Robert Lewandowski now added to the squad, the attacker might have problems with game-time.

Chelsea are keen on bringing the former Arsenal star to Stamford Bridge and have been in talks with Barcelona over a deal.

The Blues are now close to achieving their objective and getting the signature of Aubameyang in a straight cash deal.

The figure is claimed to be £18m for the transfer of the striker and there is the potential for add-ons, with any non-cash deals being booted earlier on in the negotiations.

Aubameyang has been seen at an airport in Barcelona, which could signal an undertaking to come to London and sort the transfer out.

Chelsea have seen both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner depart this summer and they are on the verge of taking on Aubameyang to fill their absence in the frontline.