Everton are in discussions to sign Southampton striker Che Adams for a deal that could go up to £25m, according to Sky Sports News.

The Toffees are yet to sign a replacement for Richarlison and are in talks to sell Anthony Gordon to Chelsea for a fee worth up to £60m.

Frank Lampard is pushing to bring in more attacking reinforcements in the final week of the transfer window.

Signing a striker is a priority for the Everton manager and Adams is one of the forwards the club are tracking.

Discussions are being held between the two clubs that could see the Scotland international move to Merseyside.

The talks are centered on a deal that could see the forward valued up to £25m in the ongoing window.

It remains to be seen whether Everton decide to pay such a figure to get their hands on the striker this summer.

The Merseyside club have also made a formal approach for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Championship club want a fee of £15m before agreeing to sell the Chilean forward in the coming days.