Leeds United’s assistant manager Rene Maric has revealed that the atmosphere at Elland Road is one of the best he has ever encountered in his career.

The Austrian has worked as an assistant manager at a number of clubs, including Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach, and most recently, Borussia Dortmund.

The 29-year-old is now getting his teeth into his role as Jesse Marsch’s right hand man at Elland Road.

Maric, who was on the sidelines in Leeds’ EFL Cup tie against Barnsley on Wednesday, believes that the supporters are sincere and explained that as long as the Whites are giving their all during the game, the fans will back them up.

The Leeds assistant manager further added that the atmosphere at Elland Road during a matchday is fantastic and admitted that it is one of the best he has ever experienced.

“What I really like about the atmosphere are the feeling that in the stadium the fans are very honest”, Maric was quoted saying by Leeds Live.

“If you’re outrunning and outfighting the opponent, they will excuse a few mistakes, they will support the team no matter what if you fulfil these things, and that’s what we want to do.

“Even if we were maybe not able to outplay the opponent, if we outrun and outfight, they always support us and that’s one thing that I really enjoy.

“You think the atmosphere is great.

“It for sure competes with the best atmosphere I’ve seen so far in my career.”

Leeds United will travel to Brighton to play Graham Potter’s side on Saturday, before facing Everton at home on Tuesday.