Fulham have taken the lead over Serie A side Lazio in the race for Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguilon, who would prefer to stay in the Premier League.

Reguilon is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans going forward and he has been training away from the rest of the Tottenham first-team squad, waiting for a move away.

Lazio have been in talks with Tottenham and his representatives over taking him to Serie A and optimism has been growing that he will be Italy bound.

However, Fulham recently joined the race for the defender and have been in negotiations with Tottenham over taking him to Craven Cottage.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the west London club are now the favourites to land Reguilon from Tottenham in the final week of the transfer window, having overtaken Lazio.

Marco Silva wants a new left-back in his squad and the Spaniard has emerged as the top target for Fulham.

Reguilon’s preference to stay in the Premier League is also working in Fulham’s favour in their pursuit of the full-back.

Lazio are not completely out of the race, but they have issues to sort out with regards to personal terms with Reguilon and Elseid Hysaj’s role in their squad.