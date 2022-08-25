Galatasaray are in talks with AC Milan for the signature of left-back Fode Ballo-Toure, who has also been a target for Nottingham Forest.

The Rossoneri signed Ballo-Toure from Monaco last summer but he has been a bit part player since joining the club.

He has made just 12 appearances for the Serie A giants and Ballo-Toure is keen to leave the San Siro before the window closes on 1st September.

Nottingham Forest are amongst the clubs who hold an interest in the Senegalese but there is competition for his signature.

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Galatasaray have launched a fresh assault to sign Ballo-Toure in the coming days.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs as the Turkish giants look to push for a deal with the Rossoneri.

However, there is still no agreement and negotiations are still under way as Ballo-Toure pushes to leave the Serie A giants.

It remains to be seen whether Forest look to table an offer to sign the left-back in the final week of the transfer window.