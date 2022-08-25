Sunderland manager Alex Neil has described the Black Cats new boy Jewison Bennette as a huge talent and believes the player to be a prospect for the future.

The 18-year-old made a total of 35 senior appearances for Costa Rican side C.S. Herediano, scoring three goals while laying on five assists.

Bennette, who is the youngest player to represent Costa Rica, has already racked up six international caps for his country.

Sunderland have won the race for the signature of the youngster and Bennette has signed a four-year deal with the Wearsiders.

Neil termed the player a huge prospect and, with the signing of the 18-year-old, he is of the view that Sunderland have succeeded in their model of unearthing young, promising players.

The Sunderland boss insisted that the player needs time to adjust to his new environment and insisted that he is a talent for the future.

“He is a huge talent and an international player”, Neil told Sunderland’s official site.

“Our model is to unearth the best young talent and try to develop them, so for everyone it is very exciting.

“We need to be patient and allow him time to acclimatise to a new country and learn the language – he is certainly one for the future.”

Bennette will continue his development under the Sunderland boss this season and will be vying to break into Neil’s team.