Jesse Marsch has revealed that he challenged Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh to stay at the club this season and fight for his place.

The 20-year-old right-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship club Cardiff City after forcing an exit and played 22 games while laying out three assists.

The arrival of Rasmus Kristensen has left Drameh’s future at Leeds in doubt and he is expected to leave the Yorkshire outfit in the ongoing transfer window

Marsch revealed that at the end of the 2021/22 season he challenged Drameh to stay at Leeds and fight for his position.

The Whites manager is of the opinion that the 20-year-old needs to challenge himself to be the best he can and admits that the player has done exactly so far in this season.

“Cody and I had some tough conversations at the end of last season”, Marsch said in a press conference.

“I challenged him to think about being here.

“I think over time he’s enjoyed being here, in there has played good football.

“The key for him is not to need the enjoyment and to need the drive to be the best he can possibly be, challenge himself at a high level and I think he’s done that in a big way.

Marsch believes Drameh has developed rapidly in the past few weeks and added that the club value him.

“Think he’s grown a lot within the last weeks”, he added.

“What happens with him going forward, it’s not totally solidified one way or the other, the window is still open, he knows he still wants to play games but we value him here.”

Drameh played the entire 90 minutes of Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.